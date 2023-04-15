Jerry Yates’ early strike handed Dobbie his first win as Blackpool’s interim boss while keeping alive the Seasiders’ faint survival chances.

The striker returned from injury to score the only goal of the game after just two minutes in this bottom-of-the-table clash.

While the Seasiders remain second bottom, the gap to safety now stands at four points with four games to go - with another home game against West Brom on the horizon on Tuesday night.

While this was far from a sterling display from Dobbie’s men, they were largely comfortable against a poor Wigan side that - despite enjoying the lion’s share of possession - never really threatened the Blackpool goal.

The hosts could have offered more themselves going forwards, but at this stage of the season it’s all about results and after four straight defeats, Blackpool will be more than delighted to return to winning ways.

“It felt like a long afternoon, especially when they put nine minutes up at the end!,” Dobbie reflected.

Dobbie celebrates with the fans at full time

“But the crowd got us through it. They energised the players and that’s what we needed to get over that line.

“We said to the players all week about this being a must-win game when you’re down there. It doesn’t matter how it looks as long as you get three points and hopefully other results go for you.

“It gives us a little fighting chance for Tuesday night.”

The Seasiders made the perfect start to the game, scoring what proved to be their winning goal after just two minutes – Yates beating the goalkeeper in clinical fashion after being played through by Keshi Anderson.

“That was probably the thing we’ve been working on this week because we knew Wigan like to pass the ball across the back,” Dobbie added.

“It was about finding the right time to jump in and try and win it and we obviously did that. It’s a great through ball and Jez obviously does what he does.

“It was the third minute so there was still 96 minutes to go or whatever it was, but it’s three minutes and that’s the main thing.”

Wigan dominated possession in the main but they did very little with it, with the returning Dan Grimshaw given very little to do in the way of big saves.

While Blackpool were fairly limited themselves with clear-cut opportunities, they defended well to keep a much-needed clean sheet.

“The way they pass the ball they do it quite well across the back and then try and play the diagonals with Ashley Fletcher pulling off, so we were prepared for that,” Dobbie said.

“Curtis (Nelson) and Jud (Jordan Thorniley) were fantastic again. We just tried to set that little trap and it worked in the third minute, but we had a long time to go.

“But the boys dug in fantastic.”

Reflecting on his first win as Blackpool boss, Dobbie said: “As I’ve said before, it’s an absolute dream because I’ve played here and I’ve had great times here as a player. Now to be in the dugout, it was fantastic to get that first win.

“I’m just proud of the players. There’s been a bit of unrest with Michael (Appleton) and Mick (McCarthy) going and we’ve only had a short space of time to get across the way we want to play and to get our ideas into the guys.