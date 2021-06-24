Live'We'll go there full of beans': Blackpool fans look forward to opening day trip to Bristol City, while anticipation grows for PNE derby
Blackpool's return to the Championship has taken a step closer today with the release of the 2021/22 fixture list.
The Seasiders begin the season away at Bristol City before hosting Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road the following weekend.Neil Critchley's men take on Lancashire rivals Preston North End at home on Saturday, October 23, before making the return trip to Deepdale in March.
Pool make the trip to Huddersfield Town for their traditional Boxing Day fixture, before hosting Hull City on New Year’s Day.
Critchley’s side will end their 2021/22 Championship campaign with an away game against fellow newly-promoted outfit Peterborough United on May 7, 2022.
Here's what Pool fans have to say about their team's fixture list...
Fans react to the release of Blackpool’s Championship fixture list
Last updated: Thursday, 24 June, 2021, 10:24