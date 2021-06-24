Blackpool start the season with an away game against Bristol City on Saturday, August 7

The Seasiders begin the season away at Bristol City before hosting Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road the following weekend.Neil Critchley's men take on Lancashire rivals Preston North End at home on Saturday, October 23, before making the return trip to Deepdale in March.

Pool make the trip to Huddersfield Town for their traditional Boxing Day fixture, before hosting Hull City on New Year’s Day.

Critchley’s side will end their 2021/22 Championship campaign with an away game against fellow newly-promoted outfit Peterborough United on May 7, 2022.

