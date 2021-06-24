Blackpool's fixture list for the 2021/22 season revealed on Seasiders' return to the Championship

The newly promoted Seasiders will take on Nigel Pearson’s men at Ashton Gate on Saturday, August 7.

The Robins, who Pool haven’t faced since 2013, finished 19th in the Championship last season.

Their first home league game, meanwhile, will be against Cardiff City at Bloomfield Road the following weekend.

Neil Critchley’s men follow that with fixtures against Coventry City (H), Bournemouth (A) and Middlesbrough (A).

The long-awaited return of Blackpool’s Lancashire derby against Preston North End will take place at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, October 23.

The return fixture will be held at Deepdale on Saturday, March 19.

Blackpool were promoted via the League One play-offs last season

The Seasiders will make the trip to Huddersfield Town for their traditional Boxing Day fixture, before hosting Middlesbrough at Bloomfield Road on December 29.

Pool will then welcome Hull City to the Fylde coast on New Year’s Day.

Critchley’s side will end their 2021/22 Championship campaign with an away game against fellow newly-promoted side Peterborough United on May 7, 2022.

Blackpool’s 2021/22 fixtures

The opening day fixtures in the Championship

Saturday, August 7 - Bristol City (A)

Saturday, August 14 - Cardiff City (H)

Tuesday, August 17 - Coventry City (H)

Saturday, August 21 - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday, August 28 - Millwall (A)

Saturday, September 11 - Fulham (H)

Tuesday, September 14 - Huddersfield Town (H)

Saturday, September 18 - Middlesbrough (A)

Saturday, September 25 - Barnsley (H)

Tuesday, September 28 - Hull City (A)

Saturday, October 2 - Blackburn Rovers (H)

Saturday, October 16 - Nottingham Forest (A)

Wednesday, October 20 - Reading (A)

Saturday, October 23 - Preston North End (H)

Saturday, October 30 - Sheffield United (A)

Wednesday, November 3 - Stoke City (H)

Saturday, November 6 - QPR (H)

Saturday, November 20 - Swansea City (A)

Tuesday, November 23 - West Bromwich Albion (H)

Saturday, November 27 - Birmingham City (A)

Saturday, December 4 - Luton Town (H)

Saturday, December 11 - Derby County (A)

Saturday, December 18 - Peterborough United (H)

Sunday, December 26 - Huddersfield Town (A)

Wednesday, December 29 - Middlesbrough (H)

Saturday, January 1 - Hull City (H)

Saturday, January 15 - Barnsley (A)

Saturday, January 22 - Millwall (H)

Saturday, January 29 - Fulham (A)

Saturday, February 2 - Bristol City (H)

Tuesday, February 8 - Coventry City (A)

Saturday, February 12 - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday, February 19 - Cardiff City (A)

Wednesday, February 23 - QPR (A)

Saturday, February 26 - Reading (H)

Saturday, March 5 - Stoke City (A)

Saturday, March 12 - Swansea City (H)

Wednesday, March 16 - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday, March 19 - Preston North End (A)

Saturday, April 2 - Nottingham Forest (H)

Saturday, April 9 - Blackburn Rovers (A)

Friday, April 15 - West Bromwich Albion (A)

Monday, April 18 - Birmingham City (H)

Saturday, April 23 - Luton Town (A)

Saturday, April 30 - Derby County (H)

Saturday, May 7 - Peterborough United (A)