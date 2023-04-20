'We will keep fighting': Stephen Dobbie assesses Blackpool's bleak survival chances after West Brom setback

The Seasiders are staring down the barrel of relegation to League One after failing to build on their weekend win against Wigan.

Despite performing well on Tuesday night, Dobbie’s side weren’t able to capitalise in what was another must-win game.

While the outlook looks bleak, with Blackpool relying on results going their way elsewhere, Dobbie says his players will continue to give it everything they’ve got.

“We need to sit back and watch the results on Wednesday night, so hopefully they go in our favour,” he said after the defeat to West Brom.

“Regardless, we will be back in and preparing for Birmingham, regardless of the results going the other way.

“We said to the lads all we can ask from them is to stick to the gameplan we’re giving them and if they do that, hopefully the results will go our way and we will keep fighting until the end.

Dobbie's side were unable to get the result they needed on Tuesday night

“We need some help from other teams, so we will be watching closely, but all we can do is ask the lads to come in with a smile on their face and get ready and go for Birmingham.”

Pool were unable to take advantage of a dominant first-half display on Tuesday night as they were left to rue some poor finishing in front of goal.

Dobbie bemoaned Blackpool’s lack of quality in both boxes, which he admits has perhaps been the story of their season.

“As I’ve said before, there’s good players in the squad,” he said.

“We might have just lacked that little finishing touch at the end and maybe that’s been the story of the season, not putting the ball in the net at one end and letting it in at the other end.

“But it’s been a quick turnaround for us and I don’t think they could have given any more.

“I was scratching my head at half-time. I put some notes in my book where I’ve normally got a full page to try and get the team going or little ideas to change but at one point I was scratching my head.