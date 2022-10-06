'We shouldn't be surprised': Chris Maxwell's displays praised following his return to the Blackpool side

The 32-year-old produced a Man of the Match display on Tuesday night to preserve a clean sheet during the goalless draw against Sunderland.

The shot stopper made a heroic stop in stoppage-time to ensure the point for the Seasiders, clawing a close-range header away from goal.

Maxwell also performed well during the narrow defeat to Norwich City at the weekend, which was his first league appearance of the season.

This isn’t the first time Maxwell has had a night to remember at the Stadium of Light, having produced a similarly inspired display on Wearside during the crucial victory on the way to promotion from League One during the 2020/21 campaign.

“I kept saying to Kers (assistant David Kerslake), Maxi is going to have to make one big save regardless of our good play in the second-half,” Appleton said after Tuesday night’s draw.

“I was hoping we’d get ahead in the game so it would be when we were ahead in the game, but the reality is when the fans get behind them here and really cheer them on, I’ve experienced it a couple of times now as an away manager now and it’s something else the noise, it’s something to behold.

