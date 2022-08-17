'We saw it out well': Marvin Ekpiteta and Josh Bowler discuss Blackpool's win at QPR

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ekpiteta was The Gazette’s Man of the Match on the night, producing a number of vital last-ditch blocks and interceptions to ensure a clean sheet.

Bowler, meanwhile, was the matchwinner against his former club after slamming home at the second attempt during first-half stoppage time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It secured a long overdue first win at Loftus Road in FIFTY years for the Seasiders.

Michael Appleton’s side were certainly made to work for the three points, putting their bodies on the line during a tense second-half to hold on for a second win of the season and a first away from home.

"It was tough,” Ekpiteta told Sky Sports after the game.

"We played really well in the first-half, whereas in the second-half they came out a big strong.

Josh Bowler applauds the Blackpool fans at the final whistle

"But we defended well and we saw it out well.”

Before addressing his match-winning moment, Bowler was asked about the big shift the back four provided during the 90 minutes.

"They were brilliant,” Bowler said

"Marv is a staple of our team. With Marv at the back we’re always solid, we only concede (at max) one or two a game.

"I’m always confident in the back and it was just about taking our chances and thankfully we did tonight.”

When asked about the decisive strike that won Blackpool the game, Bowler added: "I cut inside and shot and for a second I lost the ball.