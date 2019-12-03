'We're not going to rush him back': Simon Grayson on the fitness of Blackpool striker Armand Gnanduillet

Armand Gnanduillet might be making good progress on his recovery from a thigh injury but the Blackpool striker won't be rushed back to action.

That's according to Blackpool boss Simon Grayson, who provided the latest update on Gnanduillet's fitness after the Frenchman was missing for the third game running.

Gnanduillet, who sustained the injury after netting both of Pool's goals in the 2-0 win against AFC Wimbledon, took part in a solo warm-up ahead of Sunday's FA Cup tie against Maidstone United.

Pool fans will now be hoping the 26-year-old, who has 12 goals in 20 games this season, will be back for Saturday's vital clash against Fleetwood Town at Bloomfield Road.

Grayson told The Gazette: “He’s been back on the grass with Phil (Horner) but Sunday was more about a recovery session just to get his legs going.

“He could have gone into the gym and done it on the bike but he wanted to do it on the grass.

“He’s making good progress, we’re not going to rush him back. Whether he’s fit for next week we’ll have to wait and see.

“But it was a recovery session for him - he probably just likes people seeing him.”