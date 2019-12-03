From 2010 to 2019: Who have been Blackpool's best centre backs of the last decade? Alex Baptiste and Ian Evatt are among the nominees for Blackpool's best centre backs of the decade Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Between now and the New Year The Gazette will be asking you - the reader - to vote for Blackpool's team of the decade. Today, it's the turn of the centre backs. The two to receive the most votes will be chosen... Blackpool scorer Nathan Delfouneso spells trouble at the double in the FA Cup Reading's Charlie Adams describes FA Cup reunion with Blackpool as the 'perfect tie'