'We knew it would be tough': Carlos Corberan relieved with West Brom's win over Blackpool

The Seasiders failed to convert one of their best performances of the season into a positive result as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to leave their survival hopes hanging by a thread.

Dobbie’s side were the better side for much of this crunch encounter at Bloomfield Road, especially in the first-half where they dominated.

But their poor finishing in front of goal proved costly while the Baggies’ added quality proved to be the difference as they boosted their play-off hopes.

“It was a very combative game against a team who are fighting to survive in this league,” Corberan said.

“We knew that today was one of the last opportunities that they had to earn valuable points, especially playing at home. We knew it would be tough and demanding.

“They are very aggressive and they make us play with a lot of concentration in terms of the needs of the game.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan

“Blackpool started the game really well and they crossed from the left and their player hit the post.

“After this opportunity, I thought that our players handled the game with maturity.

“We tried to press, but it soon became clear that they had found a way to break the press. We also tried to capitalise on set-piece situations and transitions in attack and we managed to score our first goal from a corner.

“The goal gave us more confidence. After that, we needed to manage the game and we did that well. We put in a lot of work to achieve the result we wanted.

“The beginning of the second-half was much better and we controlled the positions a lot better and we were able to press better and control the game better.

“In defence, we needed to be aggressive and we went with a five at the back in the last few minutes when they put on a second striker through the middle.

“It was a game which the players managed with maturity and commitment.