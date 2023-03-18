'We got away with one': Coventry City boss Mark Robins makes frank admission after win over Blackpool

Having already shipped one spot kick to be pegged back to 1-1, the Sky Blues then committed another clear foul inside the box – this time on striker Jerry Yates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But referee Geoff Eltringham bizarrely overlooked the appeals, much to Coventry’s relief.

Reflecting on his side’s performance at Bloomfield Road, Robins said: “It was a great start to the game for us

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we moved the ball around really well. The surface was okay but cut up a bit as the game went on. We faced a few different styles. They had a brilliant result midweek, but I thought we deservedly took the lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“1-0 up I thought was deserved, but we became sloppy and ragged and we had been crisp with our passing and trying to find spaces pretty well, but then we gave a stupid penalty away because we were too open.

Coventry boss Mark Robins

“Morgan Rogers is quick and he ends up coming across and he’s fouled and it’s a penalty and they dispatched it and it wasn’t what we were after at all. It really gave them a leg up, the crowd gets up and really, they should’ve had a second penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve seen them given all day long, but he didn’t give it and we got away with one. We got on to play properly again and then we get a brilliant delivery from Gus and we get the lead again.

“We spoke at half-time about not being too open and giving them too many opportunities and try go after them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both teams were trying to win the game and it became a bit like a basketball game and it was going to be about who could create the chances and take them and it was us.