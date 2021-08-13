'We don't go away and sit back': Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy looks ahead to tomorrow's clash against Blackpool

The Seasiders welcome McCarthy's side to the Fylde coast on Saturday for their first home league game of the campaign.

Neil Critchley's side began the season with a 1-1 draw away at Bristol City, following that up with a 3-0 drubbing of Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cardiff, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Barnsley last week before beating League Two newcomers Sutton United 3-2 in the cup.

“Blackpool have come up with momentum," McCarthy told the club's official website.

“We all watched the Bristol City game yesterday and they were very competitive in that. Although they scored in the 93rd minute, they’d hit the post prior to that and looked strong. And then they played Middlesbrough on Tuesday night and absolutely bashed them 3-0.

“They’ll be very confident and feeling very good about themselves ahead of their first home game. They play a good brand of football. They like to get it down and pass it at the back.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy

“We’re going there to try and win the game though. That’s all we can do. We go away and try and win the games. We don’t go away and sit back and take the point.

“I’ve always said everywhere I’ve been, if you get a point away from home then it is a point in your pocket. Don’t ever dismiss that because it is tough going away, especially now they’ve put the crowds back in.

“Let’s see how we do. Our away form last year without the crowds was great. Let’s see if it is just as good with crowds in. We hope it is."