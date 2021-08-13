Neil Critchley: No urgency for Blackpool to move players out or bring more in

Teddy Howe and Joe Nuttall haven’t featured at all this summer, even being left out of Blackpool’s squads for their pre-season friendlies.

Oliver Sarkic hasn’t been picked in Pool’s squad for their opening two games of the season, despite getting some pre-season minutes.

But Critchley, who has already sent Jordan Thorniley and Ethan Robson out on loan to Oxford United and MK Dons respectively, says the club doesn’t need to rush into moving players on before the August 31 transfer deadline.

“Ethan and Jordan have already gone out on loan and a couple of the younger ones will get loan experience in men’s football,” Pool’s head coach told The Gazette.

“I think that will be a good thing for them as well because we want to try and develop our own players.

“There’s no better substitute for playing games for getting experience, so that’s something we will consider in the next few weeks.

“At the moment, the window is still open and we don’t need to name our 25-man squad until it’s closed.

“We will just see how the next few weeks go and whether we get approached for some of our players, and whether we think it’s the right thing for them to go out on loan and play regular football.”

As for further additions, Critchley reiterated that his squad is still in need of “one or two” reinforcements.

Pool are still short at right-back, with Callum Connolly the only player capable of playing there. The Seasiders could also do with an extra body in the final third of the pitch.

However, the full-back is still in the reckoning at Nottingham Forest and the Seasiders may well have to explore other options.

Assessing his current squad, Critchley said: “When Daniel Gretarsson, Kevin Stewart, Demetri Mitchell and Gary Madine all come back, then I’ll have a massive headache on my hands, that’s for certain.

“We probably need one or two more players, one or two bits of business to complete in certain areas of the pitch.

“But we’ve got two or three weeks left of the window and I’m hoping that when the window shuts we’ll be in a really healthy position.

“I was really pleased we kept the nucleus of the squad from last season. I felt we did good business last year by identifying players we thought would get us out of League One but could also contribute in the Championship.

“I’m fully confident in the players and the squad we’re assembling here.”