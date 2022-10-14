The Seasiders head to Bramall Lane on Saturday looking to make it back-to-back victories after getting back to winning ways last weekend.

Yates’ late double proved pivotal as Michael Appleton’s side overcame Watford 3-1 to claim a first win in five.

Despite the mixed run of results, Yates believes Blackpool can hold their own with anyone in this division, starting with the table-topping Blades this weekend.

“We don’t fear anyone. We’ve got some special players,” the 25-year-old said.

“We’re a young team, so we need to try and get a bit more experienced, but some of the lads are fearless, some of the lads that have come on board.

“It’s a nice mixture, I’d like to say. We’re looking forward to the tests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jerry Yates insists the Seasiders don't fear anyone in the Championship

The game in South Yorkshire is the latest in a string of tough fixtures for Appleton’s side, who have faced Norwich City, Sunderland and Watford in recent weeks.

The Seasiders have performed well during the games in question though, picking up four points out of a possible nine.

“We knew going into the period after the international break how tough the games were going to be, because we’ve faced some massive teams and some massive games,” Yates added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have our targets internally and we’re matching them at the moment, so we’ve just got to take it into the next game and give the next team a run for their money.”

Yates doubled his tally for the season last weekend with a late brace, netting two high quality goals in the final 10 minutes.

While Yates hopes this is the start of a scoring run, he knows he’s got plenty of other responsibilities to focus on having been forced to play at wing-back for much of the second-half against Watford.

When asked if he can continue to score, Yates joked: “I hope so! But playing right wing-back and doing Callum Connolly’s job might make it tough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But in all seriousness, I’ve just got to try and help the team as much as I can. If that means putting a shift in and some of the other lads scoring then I don’t mind.