‘We are frustrated’: Tony Mowbray provides honest assessment of Sunderland’s goalless draw against Blackpool

The Black Cats were fortunate to hold on during the second-half as the Seasiders mounted attack upon attack on their goal.

But, much like Mowbray’s side in the first-half, Blackpool were unable to capitalise on their clear-cut opportunities – and there were plenty.

While the Sunderland boss was pleased with his side’s display in the first period, he’s well aware they were second best once the game restarted.

And having also been held to a goalless draw against Preston North End at the weekend, that only added to Mowbray’s frustration.

“The level we want to play at is what you saw first-half,” he said after last night’s game.

“Playing the ball forward, driving into space, running beyond, putting the ball in the box. The intensity out of possession to win it back quickly was everything we work on.

Both Tony Mowbray and Michael Appleton cut frustrated figures on the touchline

“It looked as if we ran out of legs in the second-half though. The intensity wasn’t there to win the ball out of possession and give us the impetus to do what we can do well.

“You hope the changes spark it up and yet it didn’t really tonight. They have in the past when these young lads have come in.

“Tonight was a difficult night in the last half an hour of the game. It was amazing to see us defending set-plays like we did and put our body on the line. You can lose them games 1-0 from a set-play and the opportunity is gone.

“We are frustrated that we didn’t score a goal or two in the first-half, we’ll have to put the point in the bag.

“It’s frustrating because that’s twice I’ve sat here and said that. Clean sheet is a positive of course but home games, we want to win and keep the fans engaged with the team. It became difficult second-half.