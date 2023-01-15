Watford boss Slaven Bilic explains why he opted to make early changes during Blackpool win

Michael Appleton opted to play the patient game with his substitutes, only bringing on top goalscorer after the Hornets had taken the lead.

But after a “flat” first-half, Bilic wasted no time in making his change with a double substitution at half-time and a further midway through the second-half.

“The boys were brilliant,” Bilic said.

“We never gave up, we were very together and we showed incredible spirit. I’m very proud of all of them.

"Some games mean more than just three points and this was one of them. We’ve shown what we can do without so many players out and we’re only going to get better.

“The game was a bit flat in the first half. We started well and hit the bar and had a lot of possession, but we weren’t dangerous enough where it matters so I decided not to wait to make the change.

Watford boss Slaven Bilic

"We went to a back four at the start of the second half and it gave us more going forward.

“The changes made an impact straight away. We were suddenly more creative and from one of those chances we scored the first goal. We then went on to score a second and in the end it was a deserved three points.

“We’re still in this situation with missing players, but the main reason I’m excited is because this team would have been extremely young for a friendly game, never mind a Championship game.

