Vincent Kompany felt Burnley were 'overwhelmed by their own doing' in dramatic Blackpool draw

The Lancashire rivals played out an enthralling derby at Turf Moor as the Seasiders came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3.

Prior to two red cards six minutes from time, one for either side, Appleton’s men had the Clarets on the ropes and sensed a remarkable first away win against Burnley since 1998.

But the Seasiders had to endure a tense EIGHT minutes of stoppage-time, where they showed guts for the second time in four days to claim a well-earned point.

“The first-half was terrific,” Kompany said.

“You go back with just a little bit of frustration as to how we conceded the goal, but more of the same in the second-half and it is a fantastic day for Burnley Football Club.

"But it didn't go that way, you have to stay robust and we were a little overwhelmed by our own doing.

“We've got to expect these moments where not everything goes to plan, we have to take lessons from this game, the first-half was brilliant, but the second we lost our way, and that is what happens.

"It was two things, you prepare for a game and in most of Blackpool's games they were a little more organised and sat back a little, the same way we knew Luton were going to press high, Blackpool are a little bit more compact.

"That dynamic changed in the second-half, and it's during the game, adapting to it and recognising that.

"If you're getting pressed, there is probably more space in behind, further up the pitch.

"I felt comfortable until the end of the first-half, then in the second, it could have been 5-1 but it wasn't, because we changed our way.”

The game took a dramatic twist six minutes from time when both sides had a player sent off.

Sonny Carey was shown a straight red for a cynical foul on Ian Maatsen, who responded by shoving the Blackpool player to the ground.

"Down to 10 it looked like we had more momentum again, but it's a shame because it's an important player, and it's a conversation I have with him because he's young,” Kompany said.

"He's the one who got absolutely booted off the pitch, at shin height.

"It's to recognise in those moments we have to take every advantage we can and take one for the team and we continue with 11.

"It's going to happen to him again, because he's a good player and he'll have to manage that.

"I think you're allowed a reaction, but then when you start putting hands on people, you're asking for trouble.