'Unacceptable': Huddersfield Town boss blasts his players for letting 10-man Blackpool 'off the hook'

The Terriers looked to have snatched all three points when Josh Koroma curled home an 86th-minute goal to make it 2-1 to the away side.

But, despite playing the entirety of the second-half with 10 men due to Gary Madine's straight red card, Blackpool fought back for the second time to snatch a late equaliser courtesy of Josh Bowler.

Fotheringham certainly didn’t mince his words after the game, feeling his side ought to have put the game to bed long before Blackpool’s late fightback.

“I felt that was unacceptable, the second-half,” Fotheringham said.

“I thought we met the challenge head-on against a direct team and showed we were up for the fight. However, we just feel angry as a group in there, as there’s no way we should be coming away from this stadium with less than three points.

“Blackpool worked really hard to get themselves back in the game, but there’s just real anger and frustration with each other because we knew this was a night where we had to take three points – and we didn’t.

An angry Mark Fotheringham blasted his players for their failure not to pick up three points

“It’s an absolute killer and we’re all devastated, but we’ve not got the time to dwell on it as the next game comes fast against Wigan at the weekend and the chance to change it.

“However, for the moment, we’ve got every right to be angry with each other because that was an unacceptable performance in the second-half. We’ve let Blackpool off the hook after scoring a fantastic goal. It’s really frustrating.

“I thought our subs made a real impact and we created chances, but we just couldn’t find a way to kill the game off. Then the manner that Blackpool came back into it was the really disappointing factor.

“If the players weren’t angry with each other in there, then you would really question their desire. There was real anger in there – you would expect that – and now there has to be a reaction at the weekend.”