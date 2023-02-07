‘A situation I’ve inherited’: Mick McCarthy on Blackpool’s number one battle between Chris Maxwell and Dan Grimshaw

But at this moment in time the shirt is Maxwell’s to lose, having started the last five games in between the sticks.

The 32-year-old, who is also wearing the captain’s armband, has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, five more than his teammate Grimshaw.

The latter began the campaign as Blackpool’s number one under previous boss Michael Appleton, but was taken out of the side in mid-September.

Since then, barring a brief spell where Maxwell was out through injury, the 24-year-old has had to watch on from the sidelines despite doing very little wrong.

By way of comparison, Grimshaw has conceded 19 goals in his 13 games at a rate of 1.46 goals per game.

Maxwell, meanwhile, has shipped 27 goals in the 18 games he’s played at a rate of 1.5 goals per game - backing up the theory there’s very little to choose between the two shot stoppers.

Head coach Mick McCarthy has only been at the helm for two games, one in the FA Cup and the other in the league, but in both games he’s opted to stick with Maxwell.

Addressing his dilemma, the veteran boss has suggested that isn’t likely to change soon unless Maxwell’s performances take a drastic dip.

As for Grimshaw, McCarthy wants the former Manchester City man to keep the pressure on and push all the time in a bid to reclaim the shirt.

“Grimmy’s a more than capable keeper,” McCarthy told The Gazette.

“But this is a situation I’ve inherited and Chris has done nothing wrong from what I‘ve seen. I watch him in training all of the time as well.

“He’s also the captain of the team at the moment and I don’t see anything wrong with his performance, so I just expect Grimmy to keep pushing him in training.”

Grimshaw, who signed for the Seasiders in 2021, extended his contract in the summer until 2025, with an option to extend by a further year.