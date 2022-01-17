Tyreece John-Jules returns to Arsenal early after unsuccessful loan spell with Blackpool

The forward was due to spend the whole of the season with the Seasiders, but has found himself well out of favour in recent months.

The 20-year-old, who failed to score a goal during his time at Bloomfield Road, hasn’t made an appearance for Neil Critchley’s side since mid-October.

In total, the England Under-21 international made 12 appearances for the Seasiders, eight of those coming from the start.

John-Jules fell even further down the pecking order last week when Blackpool brought in Jake Beesley from Rochdale.

Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates are all preferred ahead of the young Gunner as well.

The striker has previously enjoyed loan spells in League One with both Doncaster Rovers and Lincoln City, a level he will likely have to drop down to in order to gain regular game time.

John-Jules has returned to his parent club Arsenal

John-Jules’ return to the Emirates Stadium gives the Seasiders another gap in their 25-man squad to make another addition before the January window closes.