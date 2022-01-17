Blackpool's new signing excites head coach Neil Critchley

The 25-year-old became the club’s first signing of the January transfer window last week when he made the move to Bloomfield Road from Rochdale.

The striker put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year contract, with the club also holding the option to extend by a further 12 months.

A fairly left field signing, Beesley only scored seven times in 30 appearances in League One for Dale last season.

Jake Beesley signed for Blackpool last week

However Beesley, whose father Paul also played for the Seasiders during the 1999/2000 season, has scored 12 goals in 26 appearances in the fourth tier this term.

With age still on his side, Critchley believes Beesley has a high ceiling and will only get better over time.

“I love this type of player, this profile of player, because they have something to prove, they’re hungry,” Pool’s head coach said.

“You see that in Jake’s eyes when you speak to him, when he plays on the pitch and when he trains as well.

“He’s very hungry, wants to improve, learn and get better and he’s at a really good age with the best years in front of him.

“I’ve been delighted we’ve been supported in bringing him here because I’ve been looking at him for a while now and we felt this was the right time for him and for us to try and get the deal done – and we’ve been able to make it happen.”

Beesley, who has previously played for Solihull Moors, Chesterfield and Salford City, will provide competition for Shayne Lavery, Gary Madine and Jerry Yates.

Prior to his two years with Rochdale, his best return came during a loan spell with non-league side Bradford Park Avenue, where he plundered 21 goals in 43 games.

Known for his willingness to press from the front and run the channels, Beesley is exactly the type of forward Critchley likes to work with.

Chances are he will provide direct competition for Madine, while Lavery and Yates will fight it out for the other forward role when the Seasiders play two up top.

When asked if Beesley is a different type of player to what Blackpool already have, Critchley said: “He is, yeah. That was another reason for bringing him in.

“You want to try and have as many options at the top end of the pitch as possible and I think we’ve got that now.

“We’ve got a good complement of different types of strikers that provides the team with different options.

“Jake adds to that, so we’ve got competition for places at the top end of the pitch which is what we want.

“I’m delighted he’s decided to join and I’m hoping we definitely see the best of him.”