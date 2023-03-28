Owen Moffat opened the scoring in what was a comfortable afternoon for the young Seasiders in this Central League fixture at Bamber Bridge.

Moffat found the net at the second attempt in the 13th minute following good work by by Dannen Francis outside the box.

Brad Holmes scored twice against Fleetwood in the Central League

Moffat's initial effort was blocked by the keeper, one of four trialists in Fleetwood's starting side.

Blackpool doubled their lead three minutes later, when Holmes beat the keeper to a ball in behind, rounded him and finished calmly into an empty net.

The keeper did better with a powerful effort from Luke Mariette, denying Blackpool a third before the interval.

Harvey Bardsley in the Blackpool goal was called into action to save a long-range effort but Blackpool soon added their third.

Again Francis impressed in the build-up, teeing up Holmes to find the bottom corner on 56 minutes.

The striker, who signed a new 12-month contract last week, was denied a hat-trick by the Fleetwood keeper before making way for Zack Littler.

Seasiders boss Stephen Dobbie rang the changes late in the game as Blackpool, who are second to champions Accrington Stanley in the table, closed out victory.