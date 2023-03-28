Curtis Nelson discusses how he has progressed since his January move from Cardiff City to Bloomfield Road

The 29-year-old made the move from Cardiff City to the Seasiders during the January transfer window, and has featured 10 times for Mick McCarthy’s since his arrival at Bloomfield Road.

Nelson states he is determined to give something back to the fans, as he hopes to play his part in the club’s fight for Championship survival.

“The move has done a lot for me,” he said.

Curtis Nelson (Credit: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

“It’s helped me on a personal level playing games and being back to playing regularly.

“It’s not about what it’s done for me though, it’s about what I can do to help the football club.

“Blackpool is brilliant. I’ve not seen the sun much since I’ve been here though! I said to someone the other day ‘does the sun ever come out here?’

“Then again I’m originally from Stoke, so I should know better.

“But no, it’s brilliant. The fans have been brilliant and I hope we get the results we deserve.”

McCarthy’s side currently sit 23rd in the table and are four points off safety, with their last outing before the international break being a 4-1 loss to Coventry City.

Nelson says the Seasiders must focus on themselves and remain positive heading into the final eight games of the season.

“Every game is as important as the other,” he added. “Anything can happen.

“We can go and pick up plenty of points and we could be looking back thinking why were we worrying so much?

“But being realistic, other than maybe Burnley, I don’t think many teams are going to go and win all of their remaining games, so we’ve just got to take each game as it comes and not worry about what other teams are doing.”

Blackpool resume their Championship season with a trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Saturday (K.O. 12.30pm).

Ahead of the international break, both teams were on the end of defeats where they conceded four goals, and will be looking to bounce back.

