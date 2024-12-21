Tributes paid following the passing of Blackpool-born George Eastham
Eastham, son of former Blackpool player George Eastham Sr, won 19 caps for his country and was also among the England squad for the 1962 tournament.
He spent most of his career at Newcastle United, Arsenal and Stoke City, for whom he scored the winner in their 1972 League Cup final with Chelsea.
However, he also left a far-reaching legacy as the man who battled against so-called ‘slavery contracts’.
Eastham’s involvement in a 1963 court case, which improved players’ freedom to move between clubs, ended up reforming the British transfer market.
“The Stoke City Football Club family is immensely saddened by the passing of club legend George Eastham OBE at the age of 88,” his former club said, announcing his death on their official website.
“George was signed by the Potters for a £35,000 fee shortly after being part of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning squad.
“He went on to represent the club for eight seasons in the top division of the English game and was a two-time FA Cup semi-finalist in red and white.
“He is perhaps best remembered as the man whose goal secured the 1972 League Cup in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.
“Our thoughts are with George’s family and friends at this difficult time.”
Eastham was awarded an OBE for his services to football shortly before retiring in 1974.
He became Stoke manager between March 1977 and January 1978, later emigrating to South Africa where he was a football coach for local black children.