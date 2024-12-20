The 63-year-old previews the upcoming match against Stevenage and what awaits them over the festive period.

Steve Bruce is hoping Blackpool can improve their form at Bloomfield Road as they play their first League One home fixture in over a month.

Stevenage come to town on Saturday as the Seasiders look for a response after losing to Aston Villa's under-21s in the EFL Trophy. Blackpool haven't played a home league match since November 16, as their game against Rotherham United was called off, and they have been in FA Cup action.

It's been 12 weeks since Blackpool won in front of their home supporters, but most recently they've had some joy on the road. They defeated Reading 3-0 last weekend, and also beat Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury Town, claiming three straight away victories in the league.

"It certainly helped, we needed it," said Bruce to Tangerines TV reflecting on the recent away day successes.

“We've now got to put it into our home form and find that consistency you require, if you are going to challenge. We're in the thick of it. We're at the start of the winter, and it's all upon us.

“We've adapted well away from home as of late. I thought last week overall was maybe one of our best performances of the season considering who we were playing, and where they were in the league. Long may that continue.

“It seems a hell of a long time. All we seem to do is play away games. It's important we start turning our home form around now and finding that consistency.”

Blackpool aren't at home for long however as after they face Stevenage they face two of the toughest sides in the division, both away from home. They face Wrexham on Boxing Day, and then three days after that they face league favourites Birmingham City at St Andrew's.

He added: “We couldn't have wished for a more difficult period after Stevenage. Stevenage are on a good run themselves, they're just behind us in the table. We go to Wrexham and Birmingham, two of the most difficult games you'll have back-to-back.

“They're the big games you look forward to over the festive period, great it's what we're here for.

“All the work we've done over the last three away games, we need to capitalise on that at home against a very decent Stevenage team. They're difficult to beat and difficult to play against. It's all to play for.