The winger has made just six appearances for Olympiakos since his bizarre deadline day move via Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old joined Forest during the final hours of the summer transfer window only to be immediately shipped out to a club with the same owner, Evangelos Marinakis.

The move initially got off to a fairly promising start as he featured in the Europa League under former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan.

But Corberan was sacked after taking charge of just 11 games, leaving Bowler in limbo after being frozen out by new boss Michel Gonzalez.

Because Bowler has already played for two clubs this season, the limit permitted under FIFA regulations, the only other side he would be permitted to play for this term is his former side.

Players are only allowed to be registered by three clubs in a season as well, a threshold he has also passed following his move to the City Ground.

Bowler remains a fans' favourite at Bloomfield Road despite his deadline day departure

Now, according to Football League World, Michael Appleton’s men are reportedly interested in bringing the wide man back to Bloomfield Road in a loan deal during the January window.

Bowler would first have to be recalled by Forest though before allowing their player to be loaned out, while wages could also be a sticking point given his significant pay rise following his deadline day move.

After leaving Blackpool, where he scored 10 times in 52 appearances, Bowler penned a heartfelt message to supporters.

He wrote: “Where do I even start?

“I’d just like to say it’s been an absolute honour and a privilege to play for this club, to play in front of all of you fans week in, week out.

“You’ve installed the confidence back in me and for that I am forever grateful.

“This past year has been the best year of my life football wise, both in terms of success and enjoyment and that is all down to Blackpool and you fans.

“From the bottom of my heart I want to thank you for everything. I wish this club only good luck and success.