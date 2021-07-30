Transfer rumour: Blackpool keen to land ex-Middlesbrough winger, but face competition from Hull City, Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday

The 30-year-old is in high demand after leaving Riverside at the end of last season, leaving him a free agent.

According to the Daily Star, League One side Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of landing the former Motherwell and Oxford United wide man.

But reports also suggest the Seasiders and Championship rivals Hull City and Millwall are also keeping tabs on the winger.

Pool have already been active in the transfer market this summer, making nine new additions ahead of their return to the Championship.

But head coach Neil Critchley is keen to strengthen further, with right-back a particular position of need.

The Seasiders don’t have a specialist right-back on their books following Ollie Turton’s departure to Huddersfield Town and Jordan Gabriel’s return to parent club Nottingham Forest.

Johnson is a free agent after leaving Middlesbrough

Pool do have options in the wide positions in the form of CJ Hamilton, Demetri Mitchell and Josh Bowler, while Keshi Anderson can also feature there.

Critchley is keen to have two players for each position though and an extra winger with bags of experience at Championship level could be desirable.

Johnson, who can operate at left-back or left wing, made 43 appearances in all competitions for Middlesbrough last season. He netted four goals and bagged six assists.

The winger, who is described as quick, direct and versatile, spent four years in total on Teesside, making 97 league appearances.