12 alternative right-backs Blackpool could target as Jordan Gabriel transfer saga continues to drag on

Blackpool might be forced to look elsewhere if their pursuit of last season’s loanee Jordan Gabriel drags on any longer.

Friday, 30th July 2021, 9:00 am

The Seasiders are currently locked in a battle with Sunderland for the Nottingham Forest right-back, who helped Neil Critchley’s men seal promotion from League One last season.

Forest boss Chris Hughton, who it’s understood prefers a more traditional, defensively-minded right-back, is reportedly happy for Gabriel to depart - but only if the club’s valuation is met and not until they have a replacement lined up.

Following Gabriel’s return to the City Ground and Ollie Turton’s surprise departure to Huddersfield Town, Blackpool are currently short on options at right-back.

Callum Connolly has played there at times in pre-season, but he’s not a specialist in that position. Mitch Clark, meanwhile, has been on trial from Leicester City.

For a bit of fun, The Gazette has taken a look at some alternative right-backs the Seasiders could look at if they’re not able to get Gabriel over the line...

1. Ryan Alebiosu, Arsenal U23s

The Gunners are reportedly looking to send the 19-year-old, who can also play on the wing, out on loan for experience and regular game-time. The Seasiders already have a good relationship with the North London club.

2. Kyle John, Everton U23s

The 20-year-old was a regular performer for Everton’s Under 23s in the Premier League 2 last season. The defender will be well known to Neil Critchley, who has been a regular watcher of Everton’s academy, who play their home games at Southport.

3. Cody Drameh, Leeds United U23s

The 19-year-old, who signed from Fulham in 2020, is highly-rated at Elland Road and is on the cusp of Marcelo Bielsa’s first team. Drameh won the club's Under-23 player of the year award last season after helping them to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title with 21 appearances.

4. TJ Eyoma, Tottenham U23s

The 21-year-old made 53 appearances in all competitions for Lincoln City last season, helping the Imps to the League One play-off final. The defender, who can also play in the centre, is being linked with a return to Sincil Bank.

