12 alternative right-backs Blackpool could target as Jordan Gabriel transfer saga continues to drag on

The Seasiders are currently locked in a battle with Sunderland for the Nottingham Forest right-back, who helped Neil Critchley’s men seal promotion from League One last season.

Forest boss Chris Hughton, who it’s understood prefers a more traditional, defensively-minded right-back, is reportedly happy for Gabriel to depart - but only if the club’s valuation is met and not until they have a replacement lined up.

Following Gabriel’s return to the City Ground and Ollie Turton’s surprise departure to Huddersfield Town, Blackpool are currently short on options at right-back.

Callum Connolly has played there at times in pre-season, but he’s not a specialist in that position. Mitch Clark, meanwhile, has been on trial from Leicester City.

For a bit of fun, The Gazette has taken a look at some alternative right-backs the Seasiders could look at if they’re not able to get Gabriel over the line...

1. Ryan Alebiosu, Arsenal U23s The Gunners are reportedly looking to send the 19-year-old, who can also play on the wing, out on loan for experience and regular game-time. The Seasiders already have a good relationship with the North London club.

2. Kyle John, Everton U23s The 20-year-old was a regular performer for Everton's Under 23s in the Premier League 2 last season. The defender will be well known to Neil Critchley, who has been a regular watcher of Everton's academy, who play their home games at Southport.

3. Cody Drameh, Leeds United U23s The 19-year-old, who signed from Fulham in 2020, is highly-rated at Elland Road and is on the cusp of Marcelo Bielsa's first team. Drameh won the club's Under-23 player of the year award last season after helping them to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title with 21 appearances.

4. TJ Eyoma, Tottenham U23s The 21-year-old made 53 appearances in all competitions for Lincoln City last season, helping the Imps to the League One play-off final. The defender, who can also play in the centre, is being linked with a return to Sincil Bank.