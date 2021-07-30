12 alternative right-backs Blackpool could target as Jordan Gabriel transfer saga continues to drag on
Blackpool might be forced to look elsewhere if their pursuit of last season’s loanee Jordan Gabriel drags on any longer.
The Seasiders are currently locked in a battle with Sunderland for the Nottingham Forest right-back, who helped Neil Critchley’s men seal promotion from League One last season.
Forest boss Chris Hughton, who it’s understood prefers a more traditional, defensively-minded right-back, is reportedly happy for Gabriel to depart - but only if the club’s valuation is met and not until they have a replacement lined up.
Following Gabriel’s return to the City Ground and Ollie Turton’s surprise departure to Huddersfield Town, Blackpool are currently short on options at right-back.
Callum Connolly has played there at times in pre-season, but he’s not a specialist in that position. Mitch Clark, meanwhile, has been on trial from Leicester City.
For a bit of fun, The Gazette has taken a look at some alternative right-backs the Seasiders could look at if they’re not able to get Gabriel over the line...