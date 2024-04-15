Paul Stewart (Credit: Shutterstock / EFL)

In 2016, the retired midfielder went public as a victim of child sexual abuse, and has since released his book Damaged to share an account of what had happened to him, the aftermath, and the times he wished he could’ve ended his life.

On Sunday night, he was presented with the prestigious Contribution to League Football Award. The 59-year-old has worked closely with the EFL’s Safeguarding team and League Football Education (LFE) for multiple seasons, carrying out talks to academy players, parents/guardians and staff, where he bravely recounts his lived experience and the impact it has had on his life and those around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After starting his career at Bloomfield Road, Stewart played for a number of other clubs as well as representing England. Between 1988 and 1992, he spent time with Tottenham Hotspur, where he won the 1991 FA Cup at Wembley, scoring the equaliser in an eventual 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest.

Gary Mabbutt lifts the FA Cup for Tottenham Hotspur in 1991 (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images)

Ahead of the presentation of the Contribution to League Football Award, two of his ex-Spurs teammates commented on the work he has done in the game off the field.

Gary Lineker said: "What he went through was clearly hellish and that has to have a massive effect on you. So many young people will be protected in similar circumstances because of what he’s done. His real rewards will be the children that don’t suffer, which is significantly more important than anything he did in his football career, and he was a really good player.

Gary Mabbutt added: “He does fantastic work to go around clubs to see players, talking about his experiences.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad