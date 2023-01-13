Tom Trybull's comments will come as music to the ears of Blackpool fans after sealing move to Bloomfield Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move finally ends Blackpool’s long-time quest for a tough-tackling defensive midfielder, something that has been high on the agenda for the past two or three transfer windows.

“The challenge is very exciting and I’m ready to go and ready to start,” Trybull told Tangerine TV.

“As a player I feel at home in the middle of the park. I like to tackle, I like to pass the ball and get on the ball to try and dictate the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to help the team and the club to achieve their goals for the rest of the season and hopefully be a big part of it.”

Trybull returns to England and the Championship having previously enjoyed spells with both Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trybull is delighted to be back in England and the Championship in particular

The German made 80 appearances for the Canaries and played a leading role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2018/19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really happy to be back and I’m looking forward to the upcoming weeks,” Trybull added.

“I want to play an important part in the team, I want to help the younger lads to develop and make sure we work well together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The important thing this season is to stay in the Championship and if we get a good togetherness we want to build on that for next season.