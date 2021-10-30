'Tinkerman' Neil Critchley drops a surprise with his team selection for Blackpool's game against Sheffield United

It is just the fifth time in the 66 league games Critchley has taken charge of that he's kept faith with the same side.

It means Kenny Dougall is fit to continue in midfield despite taking a knock to his ankle during last week’s derby win against Preston.

Gary Madine, meanwhile, will lead the line for the second game running having scored his first goal in nine months in his last outing.

It will be a reunion with the Blades for the striker, who enjoyed a brief loan spell at Bramall Lane having previously made over 100 appearances for their rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Matty Virtue (ACL), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Reece James (foot) and CJ Hamilton (also foot) are all back available but haven't travelled.

Gary Madine lines up against his former club

Sheffield United, who begin the day three points adrift of the Seasiders, made one change from their 3-2 win against Barnsley last Sunday, as Morgan Gibbs-White came in for Oli McBurnie.

The referee for the game is Tony Harrington, who officiated Blackpool’s play-off final win at Wembley back in May.

TEAMS

Sheffield United: Olsen, Baldock, Stevens, Davies, Egan, Ndiaye, Osborn, Fleck, Norwood, Gibbs-White, Mousset

Subs not used: Foderingham, Basham, Hourihane, Norrington-Davies, McBurnie, Sharp, McGoldrick

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Wintle, Bowler, Anderson, Yates, Madine

Subs not used: Moore, Sterling, Garbutt, Connolly, Carey, Dale, Mitchell

Referee: Tony Harrington