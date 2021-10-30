'Tinkerman' Neil Critchley drops a surprise with his team selection for Blackpool's game against Sheffield United
Neil Critchley has surprised us all by naming an unchanged side for today's game against Sheffield United.
It is just the fifth time in the 66 league games Critchley has taken charge of that he's kept faith with the same side.
It means Kenny Dougall is fit to continue in midfield despite taking a knock to his ankle during last week’s derby win against Preston.
Gary Madine, meanwhile, will lead the line for the second game running having scored his first goal in nine months in his last outing.
It will be a reunion with the Blades for the striker, who enjoyed a brief loan spell at Bramall Lane having previously made over 100 appearances for their rivals Sheffield Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Matty Virtue (ACL), Kevin Stewart (ankle), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.
Daniel Gretarsson (concussion), Reece James (foot) and CJ Hamilton (also foot) are all back available but haven't travelled.
Sheffield United, who begin the day three points adrift of the Seasiders, made one change from their 3-2 win against Barnsley last Sunday, as Morgan Gibbs-White came in for Oli McBurnie.
The referee for the game is Tony Harrington, who officiated Blackpool’s play-off final win at Wembley back in May.
TEAMS
Sheffield United: Olsen, Baldock, Stevens, Davies, Egan, Ndiaye, Osborn, Fleck, Norwood, Gibbs-White, Mousset
Subs not used: Foderingham, Basham, Hourihane, Norrington-Davies, McBurnie, Sharp, McGoldrick
Blackpool: Grimshaw, Gabriel, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Wintle, Bowler, Anderson, Yates, Madine
Subs not used: Moore, Sterling, Garbutt, Connolly, Carey, Dale, Mitchell
Referee: Tony Harrington
