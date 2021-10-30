Sheffield United v Blackpool LIVE: Updates from Bramall Lane as Seasiders bid to make it three wins in a row

PNE skipper Alan Browne holds off Blackpool's Kenny Dougall

Blackpool could have a potential selection problem in central midfield, with Kevin Stewart and Kenny Dougall both carrying knocks to their ankle.

Stewart’s setback came during the recent defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month, while Dougall picked up his injury late on against Preston North End last week.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Neil Critchley told The Gazette that he was “hopeful” the midfield pair would be able to train on Thursday and Friday.

If the duo were ruled out of Saturday’s trip to Bramall Lane, it would leave Ryan Wintle as Blackpool’s only recognised midfielder, although Callum Connolly is capable of filling in there if required.

Elsewhere, CJ Hamilton is making good progress on his recovery from surgery on his foot, but will still be sidelined for a little while.

Chris Maxwell (torn quad), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles) and Shayne Lavery (hamstring) all remain sidelined.

The likes of Daniel Gretarsson (concussion) and Reece James (foot) are both available having recovered from their setbacks.

As for the Blades, Lys Mousset limped off after scoring twice during the 3-2 win against Barnsley on Sunday.