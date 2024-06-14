Three League One free agents Blackpool could look to as a replacement for Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Blackpool have the task of replacing Marvin Ekpiteta this summer.

The centre back departed Bloomfield Road alongside Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery following the conclusion of his contract after first joining the club back in 2020.

Throughout the course of his final campaign on the Fylde Coast, Ekpiteta struggled with consistency at times as he tried to adapt to the new style of play introduced by head coach Neil Critchley.

The Seasiders’ 2021/22 player of the season told the Gazette last month: “Since we went down last season I feel like the club wanted to go in a slightly different direction, and I want to play as high as possible, so it was a nice amicable time to part ways.

“I hadn’t made the decision until the end of the season to be honest. I was back in the team, just wanted to push to get promoted. We didn’t have any contract talks until the club knew what division it was in- that was good because it wasn’t playing on my mind.

“We had a meeting a week after the last game. They sort of knew where I stood and where my head was at, while they wanted to bring in someone a bit younger and more suited to the philosophy of where the club is going.

“It was a nice mutual way- no bad blood or bad feelings. It was nice to sit down and talk about it all. That’s football, that’s the way the game goes.”

While the club will be looking for a certain profile of player to replace Ekpiteta, there will also be some options who are currently free agents following their release from League One clubs.

Here’s some of the players included:

Jordan Williams

A man in demand this summer is Jordan Williams, who has recently parted ways with Barnsley following six years at Oakwell.

The 24-year-old is someone that could fit into the Seasiders’ three at the back system, but does look set to make a move to the Championship with Portsmouth, Cardiff City and Preston North End linked with the ex-Huddersfield man.

Sam Sherring

Sam Sherring is coming to the end of his contract with Northampton Town after making 77 appearances for the club- during which time he experienced being part of a back three.

The 24-year-old started his career with Bournemouth, where he was sent out on loan to Weymouth, Torquay United, Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United.

Terell Thomas

Former Charlton Athletic defender Terell Thomas is available as a free agent this summer after departing the Valley.

The 28-year-old featured 43 times for the Addicks in all competitions last season, as they finished 16th in League One.

As well as his two stints with the South-East London club, Thomas’ CV also includes spells with the likes of Wigan Athletic, Crewe and AFC Wimbledon.

Verdict

There is no doubting Blackpool do need a strong replacement for Ekpiteta in order to provide competition for Matthew Pennington, Olly Casey and James Husband.

You’d suspect the club would be looking for someone comfortable playing across the backline and offer the versatility that Callum Connolly provided at various points.