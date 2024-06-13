Everything Neil Critchley has said about Blackpool's summer transfer window plans- and what's happened so far

Neil Critchley (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Blackpool have made one signing so far this summer as we approach the start of the transfer window (June 14).

The Seasiders’ singular arrival has been the return of Jordan Rhodes from Huddersfield Town on a free transfer following his successful loan spell last season.

Alongside this, the club have been able to successfully extend James Husband’s spell at Bloomfield Road by a further two years- with an option for an additional 12 months also available.

In terms of outgoings, Marvin Ekpiteta, Callum Connolly, Matty Virtue and Shayne Lavery have all departed following the conclusion of their contracts.

After Blackpool’s 3-2 defeat away to Reading on the final day of last season, Seasiders boss Neil Critchley hinted there would be a rebuild ahead of the next campaign which would spell the end for a number of individuals.

"I think we face an important summer,” he said.

"If you look at the players who we inherited or signed three or four years ago when I first came, then the natural cycle of that squad is coming to an end, so it’s a chance for us to refresh and move forward.

"It’s a really pivotal summer for us. We have to decide how we are going to do that because that determines the decisions you make in terms of the players you try to bring in. We’re trying to build another squad that’ll lead the club forward for another two years.

"It’s an important window, but each one is important. We’ve been discussing different scenarios and the what ifs. We know what we need to do but the competition for good players is fierce- we’ll be in there fighting. If we want to improve on this season, then we’ve got some important decisions to make because we want to move this club forward on and off the pitch.

"We possibly (could’ve seen the last of some players) because some are out of contract and we’ve got some loan players, that’s natural for any team at this level, there’s normally a big turnover. Some of those players have been fantastic for this football club and given their all but it remains to be seen what happens. We already know what we’re trying to do.”

The first part of Critchley’s summer prediction has taken place with the departure of the four first team players that were part of the Seasiders’ Championship squad.

Blackpool’s head coach also admitted the club did have a “nucleus” already for next season, and believes stability will help them to kick on after a number of changes last year.

Two deals Critchley wanted to complete have taken place, with Rhodes and Husband both signing on the dotted line, but there are other players familiar to Bloomfield Road he admitted he would like to welcome back as well.

George Byers is now a free agent following the end of his contract with Sheffield Wednesday, while Hayden Coulson still has a year left on his deal with Middlesbrough- with the pair both spending the second half of last season on loan with Blackpool.

"With loan players, their parent clubs have something to say, and when they play well, you get interest from elsewhere,” Critchley stated back in April.