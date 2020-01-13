'They will have quality': James Husband warns Blackpool not to take Reading lightly should they make changes for FA Cup replay

James Husband says he and his Blackpool teammates can't afford to take Reading lightly should they field a weakened side once again.

The defender was speaking ahead of tomorrow night's FA Cup third round replay, where the Royals will make the long journey up to Bloomfield Road.

The two sides will do battle once again after they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw in the original tie, with the winners set to face either Cardiff City or Carlisle United.

Reading boss Mark Bowen made 11 changes for that original encounter and he's since hinted he will do similar for the replay.

But even if the Championship side do field a team full of fringe players and youngsters, the Royals will have more than enough quality to trouble the Seasiders according to Husband.

“I thought we probably deserved to go through in the first game," the on-loan Norwich City defender said.

“They played a young, inexperienced side but there was still Championship quality throughout their team. That will probably be the case in the replay.

“I’ve seen that their manager has said he will probably mix up the team again a little bit but whoever they play, they will have quality.

“We have to turn up just as we did in the first game and if we can perform anywhere near the level we did in the original tie then we’ve got a good chance of progressing into the next round.”

Reading enjoyed the lion's share of the possession in the original tie, yet the Seasiders were happy to sit back, soak up pressure and hit their Championship opponents on the break.

It was a tactic that almost proved dividends, Pool taking the lead on two occasions through Nathan Delfouneso and Armand Gnanduillet only to be pegged back both times.

“I think the way we setup was a bit more counter-attacking," Husband admitted.

“They will probably have a little bit more of the ball than us but it’s about what we do when we have the ball.

“We know our strengths and our qualities so as long as we stick to them then hopefully we’ll do alright.

“I’m sure it will be a typical Tuesday night in Blackpool under the lights with a few people coming.

“Hopefully we can put a performance on and get the result to back it up.”