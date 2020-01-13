Blackpool close to extending the loan of Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan until the end of the season

Blackpool are close to extending the loan deal of Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old is set to play the final game of his initial loan spell tomorrow night when Blackpool take on Reading in their FA Cup third round replay at Bloomfield Road.

However the Seasiders are now in the final stages of extending the defender's loan deal until the end of the campaign, with the Seasiders just awaiting confirmation.

Heneghan, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has made 22 appearances for the club this season, scoring three times.

This will be the second full campaign the centre back will have spent with the club having impressed in his 49 appearances last season.

Heneghan had been linked with a permanent move to the Championship this month, Luton Town among those to have reportedly taken an interest.

But, despite suggestions that Sheffield United could look to cash in on the defender this month before losing him for nothing in the summer, it appears Heneghan will remain at on the Fylde coast for the remainder of the campaign.

Pool boss Simon Grayson, speaking this lunchtime ahead of Pool's FA Cup replay tomorrow night, hinted that a deal was close.

“We’re in talks with him and we’re quite close to some news," he said.

“Whether it’s good or bad, you’ll have to wait and see.

“If it’s good news we’ll probably be looking to do something until the end of the season, then both us and Ben can keep their options open.

“If it’s poor news he goes back to Sheffield United.

“We worked extremely hard to get him in during the summer. We tried in the early part of the summer to get him but it didn’t quite happen as early on as we thought.

“We kept plugging away at it and got him and since then he’s been a key player for us.

“He’s a great kid to work with, I really like working with him. He’s a real good professional and is a proper out-and-out defender.

“He adds something to the group to make us better, so we are trying to make it happen. Let’s see what the outcome is.”

Either way, Heneghan will definitely feature for the Seasiders against the Royals on Tuesday with his initial loan spell not due to end until after the game.

“Ben plays tomorrow night regardless of what happens, because he’s still contracted until after the game," Grayson confirmed.