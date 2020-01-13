Simon Grayson: Blackpool aren't finished in this transfer window yet

Simon Grayson is hopeful of doing more transfer business before Blackpool’s next League One game at Lincoln City on Saturday.

So far this month the Seasiders have signed Jordan Thorniley from Sheffield United and brought back Marc Bola on loan from Middlesbrough, having already recruited free agent Grant Ward before the transfer window opened.

Manager Grayson has made no secret of his desire to add more quality to his squad before league action resumes.

And when asked by The Gazette if the club expects to do more business before the trip to Sincil Bank, the Pool boss said: “Maybe, hopefully ... I don’t know.

“You’re a Lincoln fan, so I’m not going to divulge that sort of information!

“Obviously for the FA Cup replay (at home to Reading tomorrow) you can only choose from the players that were available for the original game.

“Whoever we get in won’t be available for the replay but we will be working extremely hard to get some players in before the next league game.”

Blackpool fans aren’t accustomed to seeing signings early in the January window. Under the previous ownership, the Seasiders left deals to the last minute.

But, according to Grayson, that style of recruitment is a thing of the past now Simon Sadler is in charge.

He added: “When I was here last time and for the last few years, it’s always been the last port of call and the last few days of the window.

“With previous owners, they’ve normally been away until the last few days of the window!

“But that’s not what this club is all about now and we’ve talked about it a lot before.

“Simon is in a good place with the club and he’s done fantastic so far.

“We’re planning and we’re structured with where we are. We’re even planning for the summer and what becomes available. That’s what you have to do.

“We’ve got the personnel behind the scenes who can go and do that, so we’re making strides and we’re looking to improve all the time.

“This club is moving on and off the pitch and making strides in the right direction.

“The last few games haven’t been what we wanted but getting new players in will certainly help us.

“But we’ve been working for the last few days, our phones are non-stop doing stuff and we’re constantly working.

“We’re a good proposition and players are wanting to come to this football club because of the future we potentially have.

“They want to be a part of the journey.”