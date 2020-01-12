Reading boss hints at making wholesale changes once again for FA Cup third round replay against Blackpool

Reading boss Mark Bowen has hinted he may look to make wholesale changes to his side for a second time for Tuesday night's FA Cup replay against Blackpool.

The Royals boss made all 11 changes for the original third round tie, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The two sides will do battle for a second time to decide who will progress into the fourth round for a home tie against either Cardiff City or Carlisle United - who play their replay on Wednesday.

Bowen, speaking after his side's dramatic 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest yesterday, said: "We'll have a look at making changes and freshening things up.

"Like everybody else, every game you play a part in you want to win and that won't change.

"Whatever team I put out, it'll be as organised as we can get them and we'll make demands of them to go up to Blackpool and get the win."

One man who will be desperate to stay in the Reading side in Charlie Adam, who was left out of the squad entirely for the original fixture at the Madejski Stadium.

Should the Scot feature on Tuesday night, it will be his first appearance at Bloomfield Road since his departure in 2011.

The Berkshire outfit are currently enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, a streak that stretches back to the start of December.

It leaves them in 14th position in the Championship, six points adrift of the play-offs.