Blackpool boss Simon Grayson anticipates player exits in the transfer window

Simon Grayson says Blackpool fans should expect to see more departures from Bloomfield Road during January’s transfer window.

It comes after striker Ryan Hardie left to join League Two side Plymouth Argyle on Thursday on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders this term, scoring once, and hasn’t featured in the league since October 12.

The likes of Christoffer Mafoumbi and Michael Nottingham will also be in need of game time, having barely featured this season.

Nick Anderton could potentially step up his recovery from a hairline fracture with a short-term move.

Elsewhere, Adi Yussuf and Ben Tollitt have recently returned from their loan spells with Solihull Moors and Wrexham respectively – but their futures are set to lie elsewhere.

When asked if players are likely to leave this month, Grayson said: “I would have thought so.

“Whether that’s lads on the periphery and not playing or others, who knows?

“People will be asking whether we’re selling players but no bids have been in for any of our players at this moment in time.

“Do I expect any? I haven’t got a clue. But every player, up and down the country, has a price on their head and every manager will say the same.

“You want to keep good players, and if you sell a player, it’ll be your decision as a club.

“Ultimately there are players on the periphery who haven’t played much, who will go and get their careers going elsewhere.

“You have to move forward each window you’re involved in. The first window I was involved in was a bit of a mix and match, which wasn’t ideal.

“But the next one, you have to keep improving and, the summer one, you have to improve as well, because if you stand still you won’t move forward as a club.”

The Seasiders have already been active during the January window, bringing in Jordan Thorniley on New Year’s Day before sealing a return for Marc Bola yesterday.

The left-back will spend the rest of the season with the Seasiders on loan from Middlesbrough, whom he joined from Pool during the summer.

Grant Ward, meanwhile, arrived at the end of December as a free agent.

“I’ll try and at least have half an hour away from my phone,” Grayson joked when discussing the hectic nature of the transfer window.

“Is it exciting or a bit of a nightmare? A bit of both really. It’s frantic and I was on my phone up until 12pm on the day of a game before Rotherham, which isn’t ideal preparation.

“It’s got to be done though as you want new players in.

“If I wasn’t being given the backing from the owner (Simon Sadler), I’d be even more frustrated that we were scratching around for this type of player or that type of player that might, or might not, improve our squad.

“They’re the frustrating times but as a club we’re now at the point where Grant Ward and Jordan Thorniley are really good, exciting players.

“Other ones we’re talking about will be on the same level as well, so players we’re bringing in are not just going to be extra members of the squad, they’re going to be in and amongst it to improve us.

“From a manager’s perspective that is exciting but it’s still hard work, but hopefully we will get our rewards come the end of the season.”