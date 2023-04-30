‘They never recovered’: EFL expert issues damning verdict on Blackpool’s relegation

That’s the verdict of EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff following the Seasiders’ demotion back to the third tier after two seasons in the Championship.

The club’s relegation was officially confirmed on Friday night following an agonising 3-2 defeat at home to Millwall.

But Blackpool’s troubles have been there to see all season long following the failure to adequately replace Critchley last summer following the 44-year-old’s abrupt and sudden departure.

When asked what has gone wrong for Blackpool this season, McAnuff told ITV’s EFL football highlights show: “The short answer is since Neil Critchley left the club, they never really recovered from that.

“He was so important in getting that promotion and obviously having a really good year last year.

“With the managerial search afterwards, I think it’s fair to say Michael Appleton wasn’t warmly received by the fans and Mick McCarthy goes in and couldn’t get them going and they struggled for wins.

A dejected Morgan Rogers reacts to Blackpool's relegation being confirmed on Friday night

“Since (Stephen) Dobbie has come in, the style of football has improved but it was just a little bit too late in the day. But we certainly saw some sign of improvement with a couple of wins, but it just wasn’t enough.”

Blackpool, who will be joined by Wigan Athletic in League One next season following their 1-1 draw against Reading, finish their campaign with a trip to Norwich City next week.