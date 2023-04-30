News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
38 minutes ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
1 hour ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
5 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
5 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
23 hours ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

‘They never recovered’: EFL expert issues damning verdict on Blackpool’s relegation

Blackpool’s relegation to League One can be traced back to the moment Neil Critchley left Bloomfield Road.

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton
Published 30th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read
Read More
Blackpool fans' group issues statement after relegation to League One is confirm...

That’s the verdict of EFL pundit Jobi McAnuff following the Seasiders’ demotion back to the third tier after two seasons in the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The club’s relegation was officially confirmed on Friday night following an agonising 3-2 defeat at home to Millwall.

Most Popular

But Blackpool’s troubles have been there to see all season long following the failure to adequately replace Critchley last summer following the 44-year-old’s abrupt and sudden departure.

When asked what has gone wrong for Blackpool this season, McAnuff told ITV’s EFL football highlights show: “The short answer is since Neil Critchley left the club, they never really recovered from that.

Hide Ad

“He was so important in getting that promotion and obviously having a really good year last year.

Hide Ad

“With the managerial search afterwards, I think it’s fair to say Michael Appleton wasn’t warmly received by the fans and Mick McCarthy goes in and couldn’t get them going and they struggled for wins.

A dejected Morgan Rogers reacts to Blackpool's relegation being confirmed on Friday nightA dejected Morgan Rogers reacts to Blackpool's relegation being confirmed on Friday night
A dejected Morgan Rogers reacts to Blackpool's relegation being confirmed on Friday night

“Since (Stephen) Dobbie has come in, the style of football has improved but it was just a little bit too late in the day. But we certainly saw some sign of improvement with a couple of wins, but it just wasn’t enough.”

Hide Ad

Blackpool, who will be joined by Wigan Athletic in League One next season following their 1-1 draw against Reading, finish their campaign with a trip to Norwich City next week.

The Canaries have nothing left to play for after their play-off hopes were ended by West Brom on Saturday.

Related topics:BlackpoolNeil CritchleyLeague OneEFLMick McCarthyMillwall