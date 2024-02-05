'There's more than enough quality' states Blackpool defender as he makes comparison to previous play-off winning team
The wing-back knows exactly what it’s like to enjoy success with the Seasiders, having been an unused substitute in the 2-1 play-off final victory over Lincoln City at Wembley.
Despite the current gap between Blackpool and the top six, Lawrence-Gabriel is still confident they can fix their inconsistencies in order to push themselves up the table.
“Looking at this team, there’s more than enough quality to push and get promoted,” he said.
“If you look at the side we had last time, and the one we’ve got now, I’d say this team is better than that one. We just need to win games, if you’re not doing that then there’s no point having a better squad. We need to stick together and show the quality we’ve got to really push. Wembley gives you a good feeling and a good buzz, but of course as a player you always want to go up automatically.”
Lawrence-Gabriel was initially with the Seasiders on loan from Nottingham Forest during the promotion season, but quickly returned permanently after enjoying what was a special day in the capital.
“I’ve enjoyed my time with every club I’ve been at,” he added.
“I was only with Scunthorpe for a short period of time because that’s when Covid hit, but it was my first experience of proper mens football, so it was a wake up call but it was something I enjoyed and needed to do.
“At the end of the pandemic, I heard there was an opportunity to go to Blackpool on loan, and that was something I was looking forward to. We had a great season and got promoted.
“The only time I had ever been to Wembley was to do a tour, so to go there and be a part of a day like that was something special- even from leaving the hotel to seeing the fans outside the stadium.
“I obviously would’ve loved to have played in that game, but it wasn’t meant to be. We won the final, so it was a great opportunity to be involved in that.”