Karamoko Dembele (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The Brest loanee has been a bright spark for the Seasiders throughout the season so far, with four goals and eights assists in 23 League One appearances, and has been a key man during the recent busy schedule for Neil Critchley’s side.

Alongside Shayne Lavery and Matty Virtue, the 20-year-old came was called into action during the second half of the game at the Lamex Stadium, but it was a Boro substitute that had impact on the final result, with Jake Forster-Caskey’s deflected shot inside the final 10 minutes proving to be the difference.

Explaining the decision to name Dembele on the bench, Critchley said: "He’s played a lot of football and we knew the type of game it might be so we went with more presence and size at the top of the pitch.

“We thought when the game opened up in the second half he and Shayne (Lavery) could come on and cause a bit of a problem. Kaddy had one or two nice moments when he came on, but we couldn’t get the ball to him often enough because we didn’t play enough football.”

Following his return from injury in the midweek EFL Trophy tie against Bolton Wanderers, Kylian Kouassi was handed his first start since November.

"The sports science team have done a really good job with him,” Critchley added.