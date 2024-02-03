Stevenage 1-0 Blackpool: Seasiders defeated on the road following late goal at the Lamex Stadium

Kyle Joseph in action for the Seasiders (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

A deflected shot from Jake Forster-Caskey inside the final 10 minutes secured a 1-0 win for Boro in a game of few chances at the Lamex Stadium.

The fixture was a crucial one for both teams, as Steve Evans’ side came away with what could be a vital three points come the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool enjoyed a bright start to the game and almost scored an early goal, with an attempt on the half volley from Albie Morgan deflecting just wide of the post. Ollie Norburn also tried his luck from the edge of the box, forcing Craig MacGillivray to make a save low down to his right.

Down the other end, Dan Grimshaw was also called into action to keep the game level, with the Seasiders keeper tipping over an effort from Jordan Roberts. Jamie Reid also had an opportunity to open the scoring for the home side, but couldn’t place a front post header on target, as both teams struggled to create anything too clear in the opposition box.

Following the restart, things remained similar; albeit with Boro starting to apply more pressure onto the Blackpool defence, with Critchley’s men struggling to find their spark going forward. A rare opening for the visitors came from a corner, before the ref blew up for a foul on MacGillivray.

After chanting the name of the Karamoko Dembele throughout the early stages of the second half, the travelling fans were soon granted their wish, as the 20-year-old replaced Kylian Kouassi in attack- following the striker’s first start since the beginning of November. Shayne Lavery was also introduced by the Seasiders, but it proved to be a Stevenage sub that made the difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just over five minutes remaining, a shot from Forster-Caskey deflected past Grimshaw to give the home side the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool FC: Dan Grimshaw, Matthew Pennington, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Hayden Coulson, CJ Hamilton (78’), Kylian Kouassi (68’), Kyle Joseph.