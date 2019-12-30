'There are no hard feelings': Paul Warne on Grant Ward's decision to turn down Rotherham to join Blackpool

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne insists he has no hard feelings towards Grant Ward after the winger rejected the Millers to join Blackpool.

The 25-year-old former Ipswich Town man, who has previously spent time on loan with Rotherham, was announced as a Blackpool player on Saturday.

He agreed an initial 18-month deal with the option to extend by a further year.

Warne, whose Rotherham side face Blackpool on New Year's Day, made no secret of his desire to bring Ward back to the New York Stadium and it is understood the Millers were prepared to make him one of their biggest earners.

But Ward opted to make the move to Bloomfield Road and could be in line to make his debut against Rotherham, although it's understood he's more likely to feature in the FA Cup game against Reading next weekend.

"I'm really pleased for him," Warne told the Rotherham Advertiser.

"We offered him a really good deal. He took a different deal and I can understand why. I'm not an idiot, I understand how the world works. There are no hard feelings from me at all.

"I've always wanted to bring him here. It's probably my mistake that I deal with the media too much in regard to my signings, I should keep my mouth shut.

"There are loads of times when it happens like that: you nearly get a player but you don't. I am really open.

"I just hope that if Grant plays here on Wednesday, fans don't feel the need to boo him. The lad has his own future and family to think about and he's chosen the deal that suits him.

"I mean this completely sincerely, good luck to the kid. I'm a fatalist. If he was meant to come here and do great for us then he would have. He has chosen to go to another club which is absolutely his right. He has no reason to come here.

"I hope he has a great career. Unfortunately, it's not going to be here.

"I was offering him a longer contract, you'll have to ask him why he turned it down. I know why but I'm not telling you.

"There are loads of clubs in this division who are going for it. We're obviously one of them. Blackpool, on the back of two defeats possibly, persuaded him in a different way."