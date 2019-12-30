Simon Grayson describes display of Tranmere striker as 'one of the best' Blackpool have come up against

Simon Grayson has described Morgan Ferrier's performance in yesterday's 1-1 draw with Tranmere Rovers as one of the best display he's seen from an opposition forward this season.

The 25-year-old capped off an impressive cameo with a goal, levelling for Tranmere just before the break with a clever turn and finish.

It was the forward's eighth goal in 15 games this season.

A summer signing from Walsall, the former Boreham Wood man was a thorn in Blackpool's side all afternoon, giving both Ben Heneghan and Ryan Edwards a torrid time.

“He was good in that respect," Grayson said of Ferrier's hold-up play and physicality.

“They were getting it into his feet a lot and he was twisting and turning. It was probably one of the best centre forward displays I’ve seen against us all season.

“He made it a real tough afternoon for us.

“They got runners off him from midfield areas and for the goal, Ben just got too tight and he rolled him and he finished it well.

“We dealt with him a little bit better in the second half but it was just one of those games where you battle and scrap and you’re hopeful you get opportunities from turning them and getting into areas where you can hurt them and capitalise on it.

“But we didn’t keep the ball long enough in the final third where we didn’t have that extra craft and guile that we’ve been speaking about over the last few weeks.”