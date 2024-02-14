News you can trust since 1873
The vital role a Blackpool supporter played in the preparations for Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl is an event that captures the interest of people across the world.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:00 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

In the US, an average of 123.4million people watched on TV as the Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 25-22, with the occasion also dominated by Taylor Swift’s presence to watch partner Travis Kelce, as well as Usher’s half time show- which included guest appearances from the likes of Alicia Keys.

Behind the scenes, Blackpool fan Brian Johnson was part of the team that helped to get the pitch ready for the match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Taking to social media, the retired groundskeeper wrote: “I am very blessed to be able to work with great friends on the biggest stage. I don’t take it for granted. TO GOD BE THE GLORY!!”

Sharing his post on X, NATASeasiders added: “We’re very proud of you. Seasiders represented at the Super Bowl. Brian and his team were responsible for getting the field ready.”

