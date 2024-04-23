Blackpool will be hoping other results go their way on Saturday as they look to overcome Reading

Heading into the final weekend, only two points separate fifth place Barnsley and Blackpool in eighth, with Lincoln City and Oxford United sitting between the two.

The battle for the top six looks set to be the most interesting element of the last round of fixtures this season, and plenty of twists and turns could be on the cards.

We’ve taken a closer look at the form of each team’s opponent on Saturday:

Reading V Blackpool

Eighth place Blackpool require a win in their final game of the season, as well as needing the teams above them to drop points. Their recent four game winning run has kept their play-off hopes alive, when at one stage it had looked very unlikely.

The Seasiders travel to the Select Car Leasing Stadium to take on Reading, who have nothing to play for, with the club safely above the bottom four in 17th.

Heading into this one, the Royals have only managed one win in their last five games, alongside two draws and two defeats. Last time out, they were on the end of a 3-2 loss to Burton Albion.

Out of the teams competing for the play-offs, on paper this is the easiest game, but Neil Critchley’s side will still need to be wary as there’s a lot of talent in the Reading squad.

Exeter City V Oxford United

Above Blackpool by a point is Oxford United, who currently sit outside of the top six on goal difference. Following a three game winning run where they had scored 13 goals without conceding, they have only picked up one point in their last two games, losing to Lincoln City and drawing against Stevenage.

They travel to Exeter City on the final day of the season, which won’t be an easy game based on recent form. The Grecians are unbeaten in their last four, winning four and drawing one. In fact, they have been unbeaten since the beginning of March, when they lost to Peterborough United.

Ultimately, Gary Caldwell’s side have nothing to play for as they sit in 12th, but that hasn’t stopped them giving it a good go in the last few weeks.

Lincoln City V Portsmouth

Lincoln welcome League One champions Portsmouth to the LNER Stadium. John Mousinho’s side secured the title against Barnsley last week, and have been in celebration mode since.

At the weekend they were defeated by Wigan Athletic, and it’ll be interesting to see how they respond on the final weekend. Saturday’s defeat was their only defeat in their last five, and fifth overall, with two wins and two draws also coming their way in recent times.

The Imps will be hoping that the Pompey party has continued this week, with just goal difference separating them and Oxford, and a point between them and Blackpool.

Barnsley V Northampton

Barnsley have endured a torrid end to the season, which led to the sacking of Neill Collins earlier this week. One win in their last eight games has dragged them into the play-off battle, when at one stage they were probably looking upwards.

Following their 3-2 defeat at Bloomfield Road, the Tykes are just two points above the Seasiders, and one clear of Lincoln and Oxford.

They finish the season at Oakwell against Northampton Town- who have won twice in their last five games, but have been defeated in their previous two outings.