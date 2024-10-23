Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jake Beesley started at left midfield for Blackpool in their 5-1 defeat to Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

CJ Hamilton’s recent absence through injury has left a big hole in the Seasiders starting XI, with assistant coach Steve Agnew opting to give the former Rochdale striker a chance in the role.

It proved to be a night for the visitors to forget in Cambridgeshire. Joel Randall was on hand with a brace for the Posh, while Malik Mothersille, Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones were also on the scoresheet, with Kyle Joseph’s first half strike being nothing more than a consolation.

Explaining Beesley’s starting position in the game, Agnew said: “We wanted to be a little bit more direct off the left-hand side.

“We played through on the right with (Rob) Apter, we just wanted to be a bit more direct on the left. We looked at Peterborough and thought that was a weakness of theirs, so that was the reason for that.

“He’s played there before, in wide areas on the right and the left, so he’s familiar with it.”

Elliot Embleton was the player who made way for Beesley, with the ex-Sunderland winger left out of the squad completely on Tuesday night after starting against Barnsley at the weekend.

“Other than physicality, we knew Josh (Onomah) wouldn’t get through the 90 minutes so we needed midfield players,” Agnew added.

“We’ve got no (Ollie) Norburn or (Lee) Evans so we needed cover. It was nothing to do with Elliot’s performance or the way he is.”