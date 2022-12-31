Advertisement Hide Ad

That result came off the back of a Boxing Day draw against relegation rivals Hull City, where the Seasiders had the better chances to win the game despite being reduced to 10 men at the start of the second-half.

Husband is well aware of Blackpool’s precarious position in the league table, sitting second bottom, but believes they’ve shown enough to know they’ll get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

“The table speaks for itself,” the 28-year-old told Tangerine TV.

“At the end of the season, the table won’t lie, so we need to start picking up as many points as we can do.

“We’ve probably been a bit unlucky not to pick up a few more points over the last few games, especially the Hull game where the sending off hurt us. But even then we could have picked up more points.

Husband shows his disappointment after Thursday night's defeat to Sheffield United

“Against Sheffield United, we were pushing and pushing for an equaliser but it wasn’t to be. But they’re a top side and they’re probably going to go up, so if we can push a side like that for 90 minutes then there’s no reason why we can’t do it to everyone.”

Addressing the defeat to Sheffield United, Husband added: “It was frustrating.

“We gave a lot during the 90 minutes. We were equals if not the better side in the second-half but it was just little things that have let us down. The two goals could have been prevented.

“But we tried as hard as we could to try and get the equaliser, but it just wasn’t to be.

“We started the game well and that’s something we’ve talked about recently, starting games better.

“The performances since the break have been pretty good but we’ve just not picked up the points we should have done.

“But there’s another game on Sunday so we’ve got to quickly recover and get back to it again.”

It’s a quick turnaround for the Seasiders as they welcome Sunderland to Bloomfield Road on New Year’s Day looking to claim a first win in nine.

The Black Cats have enjoyed a rich vein of form in recent times, winning five of their last eight to climb up to fourth in the table.

“The games come thick and fast,” Husband said.