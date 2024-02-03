'The referee cost us the game' states furious Neil Critchley following Blackpool's loss to Stevenage

Neil Critchley (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

A deflected shot from Jake Forster-Caskey inside the final 10 minutes secured a 1-0 win for Boro in a game of few chances, as Steve Evans’ side claimed what could be a vital three points in the race for the play-off spots come the end of the season.

Critchley was left furious by a number of decisions by the officials- including a foul that wasn’t given in the build-up to the decider.

"It wasn’t a great spectacle to be honest, but you don’t get that when you come here, you have to fight and scrap to compete, and I thought we did that well,” he said.

"We started the game well and had some good momentum. We tried to play as much football as we could within the chaos. We had some good moments in the first half but didn’t really create that one clear opportunity.

"In the second half we didn’t play enough football, but apart from a save from Grimmy (Dan Grimshaw), we limited them to nothing. We should be walking away with a point, and we would’ve done if the referee had done his job properly, and he hasn’t- he’s cost us the game.

"It was a definite foul in the build-up to their goal, there’s quite clearly contact, he was nowhere near the ball. It was right in front of us. That moment doesn’t happen if the referee does his job properly. I said to the fourth official ‘that’s a clear foul,’ and he went ‘yes, I know, I’ve told him.’

"You need a strong referee- it’s hard to take. Stevenage are doing a brilliant job, it’s really tough to come here- Steve Evans is doing an unbelievable job. It’s not them; it’s the referee.

"They test you like no other team with the way they play, they’re very good at it.”

Critchley was also left displeased by a yellow card handed out to Kylian Kouassi during the first half.

"God knows why he got booked,” he added.