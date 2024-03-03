Karamoko Dembele impressed against Shrewsbury Town (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The former Celtic youngster opened the scoring in the first half, before setting up a Hayden Coulson header after the break to help the Seasiders bounce back from their midweek 1-0 defeat to Leyton Orient and make it nine points from a possible 12 in their last four outings.

Since making the summer move on loan from Brest, the 21-year-old has scored seven times and provided 12 assists in all competitions- becoming a popular figure with the fans as well as his teammates, including Byers who made the move to Bloomfield Road last month on Deadline Day from Sheffield Wednesday on loan.

"He’s definitely a special player- you can see the quality he has and it’s just about getting consistency in his performances, which he’s done in my time here,” he said.

"It’s important for the players around him to protect him in the game. He can go another level, you can see that in the way he plays, but we’ve got to allow him to play his football.

"In the midweek game they targeted him and he didn’t get as much joy as he would’ve liked, so I said if the same happened just keep the ball moving and then the space will open up. It’s about him showing strong mentality to keep getting on the ball- that bravery will stand him in good stead.

"He’s a great lad and is very mature for his age. We don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but with the numbers he’s putting out, you expect him to score or assist every week.

"He’s a fantastic player. I’ve really enjoyed playing with him, I think we have a good connection on the pitch. I know where he likes to receive the ball, and he knows where I want it. You can see what he produces in the games, he’s got that little bit of magic that not many players have. He’s scored and got an assist again, so it shows he’s a real key player for us.